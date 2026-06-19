ERDOĞAN RECEIVES SINGAPORES PREMIER WONG IN ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong with an official ceremony in Istanbul on Friday before the two leaders held talks.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where Wong arrived as part of his visit to Türkiye.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Wong held bilateral and delegation-level meetings.

Among those attending the talks were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Adviser to the President on Security and Foreign Policy Akif Cagatay Kılıç, and Bilal Erdoğan, head of the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation.