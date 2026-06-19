Israel’s military strategy in Middle East risks widespread violence: Macron

Israel's military strategy in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is contrary to its own interests, as it fuels resentment and violence, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

Macron told broadcaster France 2 that US President Donald Trump was right in calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "show a sense of responsibility."

He stressed that Israel's security "cannot be guaranteed by the conquest of neighboring territories."

"The strategy that (Netanyahu) continues to pursue in Gaza, in the West Bank and in southern Lebanon is, in the long term, contrary to Israel's interests because it fuels resentment and violence among all the populations of the region," he said.

Macron further reiterated the significance of the newly signed Iran peace agreement for Lebanon.

"We will very quickly mobilize the international community to help the Lebanese army regain control of its territories," he noted.

Macron further underscored that the Iran war is not yet completely over despite the agreement while reaffirming having entered a new phase of cooperation and dialogue.

"It is always better to have an agreement than war, especially when there is a risk of escalation, and that was the case," he said.

"We do not achieve regime change through bombings."



