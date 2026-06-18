Under peace deal, US forces lift blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman's northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

US forces on Thursday lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said shortly after the US and Iran signed a deal to end the Mideast war.

"Today, US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's (Donald Trump) direction," CENTCOM said in a statement on the US social media company X.

It said that American forces are "not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman."

"All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect."