US to review military force posture in Europe under 'NATO 3.0': Pentagon

The US on Thursday launched a comprehensive review of its military presence in Europe to facilitate a transition where European countries assume primary responsibility for the continent's security.

"We're doubling down on our effort to make NATO what it always was supposed to be, a balanced alliance with Europe in the lead for its own defense," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. He explained that the "NATO 3.0 review" would take up to six months to examine American force posture and basing across the region.

Hegseth noted that the study will incorporate feedback from US European Command, the US Congress, and international allies. He emphasized that the initiative intends to ensure the alliance moves "fast and irreversibly" toward a model where European nations step up for their conventional defense.

The defense chief said that the review will help ensure American forces are postured for Washington's global needs.

"Make no mistake about it, this will be a real review," said Hegseth.



