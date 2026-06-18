IAEA chief calls for prudence as technical work begins on US-Iran deal

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Thursday welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, saying the agreement marks the start of technical work on implementation and verification.

"I think it's good when an agreement is signed after war," Grossi told reporters in Geneva.

Grossi said the recognition of the IAEA's role in the memorandum provides a "sound point of departure" for future work.

"Now it's for us to sit down with our American colleagues, our Iranian colleagues, and start formulating the concrete steps that will have to be taken. So, I think it's good that the memorandum is there. Now the technical work starts," he said.

The IAEA chief cautioned against speculation about implementation of the agreement, saying the agency would first define the scope of its work with both parties.

"The IAEA will do only a process which is technically sound. If we do not feel that we have the technically sound basis, we would not do it," he said.

Responding to a question about criticism from some Iranian officials regarding the agency's credibility, Grossi defended the IAEA's impartiality.

"The work of the IAEA is an impartial technical work," he said, adding that political disagreements do not alter the agency's mandate.

"Nobody can ever believe that the report of the IAEA is the cause of a war," Grossi said, noting that the agency's work will continue.

He argued that the memorandum itself reinforces the agency's standing, saying its recognition of the IAEA's "indispensable role" demonstrates confidence in the agency's work and credibility.