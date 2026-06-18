Pakistan announces signing of US-Iran memorandum, official ceremony set for Friday in Switzerland

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Thursday that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran on ending the war had been electronically signed, adding that an official signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland on Friday.

"Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"Pakistan with the support of co-mediator State of Qatar will host the official ceremony as scheduled on 19 June 2026 in Switzerland, to commemorate this landmark event and commence with the technical level talks," he added.

He thanked Qatar for its support as co-mediator and praised Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt for "their indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard."

"May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region," he added.