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News World NATO chief says alliance entering implementation phase ahead of Ankara summit

NATO chief says alliance entering implementation phase ahead of Ankara summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the alliance is shifting into an implementation phase, focusing on rising defense spending and support for Ukraine, ahead of the upcoming Ankara summit, viewing it as a step toward a "stronger Europe in a stronger NATO."

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 18,2026
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NATO CHIEF SAYS ALLIANCE ENTERING IMPLEMENTATION PHASE AHEAD OF ANKARA SUMMIT

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday the alliance is entering an implementation phase ahead of next month's summit in Ankara, citing rising defense spending, expanded military production and continued support for Ukraine.

"This is the last big meeting that we will have before the Ankara summit, and the Ankara summit will be all about implementation," he said during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Rutte described the gathering as the last major ministerial meeting before the Ankara summit.

"What we are seeing is that NATO 3.0 is really happening," he added, describing it as "a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO."