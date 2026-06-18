NATO allies 'very happy' with Iran deal: Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday that allies are "very happy" with the deal between the US and Iran to end their war, stressing that the military alliance has long maintained that Tehran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

Rutte commended US President Donald Trump for efforts that he said had resulted in Iran's nuclear capabilities being "severely degraded."

"Allies are very happy with the deal on Iran, because for NATO it has always been clear, and we commend President Trump for getting here that Iran cannot have its hands on a nuclear capability," Rutte said at a news conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

He highlighted the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring freedom of navigation, saying discussions among allies focused on ensuring the strategic waterway remains open.

European countries have been pre-positioning assets near the region and possess important demining capabilities that could help secure maritime routes, according to Rutte.

"This was also clearly the tone of the discussion of the debate today is the necessity to do everything together to make sure the strait opens up, and that discussion is ongoing," he said, noting that while no specific NATO role had been envisaged, the alliance stood ready to assist, if needed.

On transatlantic defense ties, Rutte said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had been "very clear" about the need for a "NATO 3.0" and an alliance adapted to today's security challenges.

"On that, we all agree," he said.

Rutte described Washington's decision to review its military posture in Europe as "prudent," saying NATO forces must be optimally positioned to deter conflict and defend against any threat.

He said allies broadly agreed on the need to increase their contributions as the US adjusts its commitments under the NATO force model, adding that planning remains essential for preparedness.

"This alliance is going through a massive transformation, probably the biggest transformation in its history, to build this NATO 3.0, and obviously that means also there are some rough waters. It is a rocky face," he said.

Rutte also dismissed suggestions that Hegseth's early departure from the ministerial meeting signaled a strain in transatlantic ties.

"He was there for almost two hours listening to the debate and acknowledging the contributions of many allies," said Rutte, adding that Hegseth's departure was due to previously scheduled commitments.

On Russia, Rutte warned against complacency, citing what he said were sharply rising defense expenditures in Moscow.

He said that "48% of the state budget is now spent on defense … these are crazy numbers, so we cannot be naive about Russia."

"At the same time, Russia is not bigger than Belgium and the Netherlands combined," he added, stressing NATO's military strength.

"They know we are very strong as NATO, and they know they cannot win from us. So, we will do everything to make sure that they understand that it will be their biggest mistake if they would try," he said.