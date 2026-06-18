IRANIAN PRESIDENT, PAKISTANI PREMIER DISCUSS AGREEMENT WITH US IN 1ST PHONE CALL SINCE DEALS SIGNING

Pakistan and Iran on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing regional peace during a high-level telephone call, the first such contact since the signing of the new US-Iran peace deal, which Pakistan mediated.

The call between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian lasted over a half-hour and focused on implementation of the newly signed agreement and the future direction of Pakistan-Iran relations, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

Sharif congratulated Pezeshkian, the Iranian leadership, and the people of Iran on what he described as a "historic peace deal," saying it would help restore stability in the region and support Iran's national rebuilding efforts while deepening bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian, on behalf of the Iranian nation and himself, thanked Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their "critical role" in facilitating the mediation process, praising Islamabad's efforts as constructive and sincere.

He said Iran would always remember Pakistan's support during difficult times and expressed Tehran's readiness to expand cooperation across the political, economic, and regional fields.

The leaders agreed that the peace deal marked a new chapter in bilateral ties and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in its implementation.

They also agreed to pay reciprocal visits to each other's capitals at the earliest opportunity and to remain in close contact in the coming days to coordinate further steps.

Separately, Sharif postponed a planned trip to Switzerland for a signing ceremony as the deal is already signed and under implementation, according to state-run Pakistan TV.

Asked who will represent Pakistan during coming US-Iran talks under the deal, a Pakistani official said the two sides will now have technical discussions since their presidents already signed the agreement.

"Any official of the rank of director" will represent Pakistan but there "are no dates scheduled as yet," said the official, who asked not to be named.

According to Pakistan, which mediated between the two warring sides, the deal entered into force with "immediate effect" after US President Donald Trump and Pezeshkian electronically signed it overnight on Wednesday.

Sharif, who announced the signing of the deal, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, said Iran will instantly "reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."

Sharif also signed the agreement.