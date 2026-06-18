Russian president welcomes US-Iran agreement to end military conflict, hopes for Mideast stability

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to reporters following the Russia-ASEAN Summit at the Kazan Expo Exhibition Centre outside Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, 18 June 2026. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia and countries in the ASEAN bloc "unanimously" welcomed an agreement between Iran and the US to end their war and begin work on a future peace settlement.

Putin said Moscow hoped stability would return to the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, helping to ease pressures on global energy and food markets.

"We believe that the fact that the document was signed by the heads of state, Mr. (US President Donald) Trump and Mr. (Iranian President Masoud) Pezeshkian, also gives grounds to expect that this will be a serious document that will serve as the basis for future agreements," he said at a news conference in Kazan.

Summarizing the results of the Russia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Kazan, he said it produced agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology and security.

Putin highlighted that the event brought together leaders and senior officials from all 11 ASEAN member states, where participants had approved the Kazan Declaration and a new Russia-ASEAN Action Plan outlining future cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian areas.

The Russian president said tourism between Russia and Southeast Asia continued to grow, citing increases in visitor numbers in both directions in the last year.

Putin said Russia would continue to support efforts to maintain peace and stability in Southeast Asia and promote broader cooperation across Eurasia, including through engagement with ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The summit marked the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN, which have maintained a dialogue partnership since 1996.