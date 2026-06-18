HEAVY GUNFIRE REPORTED NEAR NIGERS MAIN AIRPORT IN NIAMEY

Heavy gunfire was reported near Niger's Diori Hamani International Airport in the capital, Niamey, early Thursday, after attackers reportedly gained access to the airport area, according to local media.

The airport area was sealed off as gunfire continued through the morning, RFI reported adding, Niger's defense and security forces were placed on maximum alert as they responded to the incident.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately known.

According to reports, the assailants managed to enter the airport area, prompting a security operation around the facility and its surroundings.

The incident comes months after a major attack on Niamey's airport and an adjacent military base in January 2026. That assault was later claimed by ISIS (Daesh) and was repelled by Nigerien armed forces and their Russian partners, according to authorities.

Officials said four people were injured and significant material damage was caused during the January attack. Authorities said the attackers' objective was to destroy the country's aerial military capabilities.

No official casualty figures or further details were immediately available regarding Thursday's incident. Authorities had not publicly identified those responsible as of Thursday morning.





