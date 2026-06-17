Canada, Germany praise 'unprecedented' energy, security cooperation

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met Wednesday on the margins of the G7 Leaders' Summit in France, praising their countries' bilateral economic and security partnership.

"The Prime Minister and the Chancellor noted the significant, unprecedented cooperation between Canada and Germany across energy, critical minerals, and advanced technologies," Carney's office said in a statement.

The leaders celebrated agreements to supply low-carbon Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually to Germany through British Columbia's Ksi Lisims project and German firms SEFE and Uniper.

Carney and Merz also welcomed two new partnerships between Canada's Sio Silica and Germany's RCT Solutions to build a solar manufacturing hub in Manitoba, utilizing pure silica sand for semiconductors and defense technology.

To facilitate closer industrial ties, Carney and Merz announced the conclusion of negotiations for a new General Security of Information Agreement, intended to unlock defense procurement opportunities for Canadian businesses.

Carney also highlighted Ottawa's work to establish a "Defence, Security and Resilience Bank" to provide low-cost financing for security initiatives.

The two governments issued a joint declaration addressing shared challenges in raw material supply chains, which the leaders stressed must be diversified.

"Building on the success of" existing collaboration, the countries agreed to work "to advance critical mineral supply chain resiliency focused on enhancing a partnership on critical minerals stockpiling and leading to capital investments" by the end of 2026.

Carney and Merz also agreed to remain in close contact, according to the statement.