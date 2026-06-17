UN WANTS TO SEE LEBANONS SOVEREIGNTY RESPECTED

The UN said Wednesday that it wants to see Lebanon's sovereignty respected, stressing that the government should be able to assert its authority throughout its territory.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.

"We've always wanted to see Lebanon's sovereignty respected. We've always wanted to see the Lebanese government be able to assert its authority throughout its territory," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

"It is also incumbent on all the parties involved in this conflict to ensure that nothing is done to derail what appears to be a deal to end this conflict, to start serious negotiations, and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to free navigation," he said.

He said that despite a reduction in the intensity of hostilities in the region, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) peacekeepers in southern Lebanon continue to observe "extensive IDF (Israel) military activity."

Dujarric said 26 IDF airspace violations, one air attack and a maritime violation involving two IDF vessels off the coast of Nakura were recorded Wednesday in Lebanon.

Dujarric added that UNIFIL reported 185 firing incidents from IDF positions south of the Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as four projectiles reportedly launched by Hezbollah.

"OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) warns that humanitarian needs remain high. According to UNICEF, more than 770,000 children are experiencing heightened distress after repeated exposures to violence, loss and displacement," he said. "We continue to call for the protection of civilians and for return to be safe, to be voluntary, and to be informed. All of this was sustained humanitarian access and assistance for all those who need it."