Ukraine welcomes US-Iran deal, hopes for lasting peace in region

Ukraine on Monday welcomed the agreement between the US and Iran, expressing hope that it would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv sees the development as an opportunity for the US to reinvigorate efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting Washington's "crucial" role in peace negotiations.

Sybiha said peace efforts are expected to be a key topic during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

"Ukraine has been and continues to be willing to make every effort to achieve that goal," he wrote on US social media company X.

He also stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is essential for global energy market stability and freedom of navigation.

"The entire world needs the Strait of Hormuz reopened," he said.

Regional tensions escalated in late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

On Sunday, Washington and Tehran announced an agreement to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the naval blockade on Iran.

The agreement is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.