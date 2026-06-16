UKRAINE CLAIMS RUSSIA’S OIL PRODUCTION DOWN FOLLOWING KYIVS ATTACKS

Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that Russia's oil production has fallen to an annual low of 9.009 million barrels per day following Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's General Staff claimed Ukrainian forces had struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and fuel terminals, taking more than 30% of refining capacity offline as of June.

The military also claimed that 40 technological installations had been shut down and said international sanctions were hindering Russia's ability to restore damaged facilities.

According to the statement, Russia has imposed restrictions on fuel exports and introduced limits on gasoline sales in some regions amid supply shortages.

Ukraine further claimed that major Russian airports were facing shortages of aviation fuel, leading to restrictions on aircraft refueling.

"The situation has worsened so much that the Russian government has already officially allowed factories to produce low-quality fuel (Euro-3 standards), since they are no longer able to produce high-quality gasoline due to a shortage of equipment and destruction," the statement said.

Russia has not commented on the latest Ukrainian claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.





