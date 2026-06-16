4 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-Iran understanding

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, despite a fragile ceasefire and a recent understanding between the US and Iran to end the war, Lebanese media reported.

An Israeli drone first hit a vehicle in the town of Meifdoun in Nabatieh before striking the area again as residents had gathered at the scene, the state news agency NNA said.

A second vehicle was subsequently targeted in the same town, followed by a third drone strike on a vehicle in the nearby town of Choukine, the agency said.

Four people were killed and several others injured in the Israeli attacks, according to a preliminary toll.

Civil defense teams from the Islamic Health Authority, the Islamic Risala Scout Association and the Lebanese Red Cross evacuated the dead and injured from the targeted areas, NNA added.

The latest attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since April 17, 2026, and despite a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to end hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left 3,826 killed and 11, 851 wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.



