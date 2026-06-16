Reopening of Strait of Hormuz 'best news' after peace deal: Philippine president

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday described the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as the "best news" following a long-awaited peace deal between the United States and Iran to end their war.

Speaking during a joint press stakeout with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Manila, he welcomed the agreement between Washington and Tehran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the development as "the best news we could hope for, if it is successfully finalized and implemented," according to a statement from Marcos' office.

"We hope, we pray that this is the case, that it is over, the war is over, and it will be a lasting peace," he added.

He said both the Philippines and Germany anticipate the finalization of the ceasefire agreement, which could bring lasting peace.

Earlier, in a meeting with his German counterpart, Marcos underscored the importance of the Philippines' bilateral relations with Germany, highlighting the value of sustained cooperation across key areas that support national development and mutual growth.

In his remarks, Steinmeier said hundreds of German companies are planning to invest in the Philippines in the future, while about 30,000 Filipinos now live in Germany.

He conveyed his sympathies to Filipinos affected by the powerful earthquake in Mindanao last week.





