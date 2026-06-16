Peskov says US negotiators likely to visit Russia after Iran memorandum signed in Switzerland

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow expects US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Russia after the signing of a memorandum between the US and Iran.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said no exact dates had yet been set for the visit, but the issue could be addressed after the memorandum is signed.

"The American negotiators will come soon, but there are no exact dates yet. You know that the Americans are busy preparing and signing the memorandum that has been agreed upon," he said.

Peskov added: "We know that the signing is scheduled for the end of this week in Switzerland. After that, presumably, the question of them being able to visit Moscow as well will come up."

The Kremlin spokesman said the possible visit of the US envoys was discussed during a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on June 14.

"As soon as the dates are agreed upon, we will let you know," he said.

On June 14, the US and Iran announced that they had agreed on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict. The signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Geneva.

Asked whether Putin had received an invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peskov answered negatively.

"Of course not. And as you know, there are no official channels between Moscow and Kyiv," he said.

"You know that Putin told Zelenskyy everything and made all the proposals. It was said and repeated several times that if Zelenskyy is ready to talk responsibly and seriously -- and the Kyiv regime knows perfectly well what this is about -- then he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received," Peskov added.



