Makerfield by-election highlights Britain’s shift further to the right

The upcoming Makerfield by-election on June 18 has fast become the most critical battleground in modern British politics, exposing deep divisions on the electoral right.

Triggered by the sudden resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons, the contest sees Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham attempting to return to Westminster.

Yet, while the headline battle is framed as a clash between Burnham and Reform UK's Robert Kenyon, the real focus of political strategists is a 53-year-old local businesswoman named Rebecca Shepherd.

Shepherd is standing for Restore Britain, a hardline right-wing party founded in February by the suspended Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth, Rupert Lowe.

Lowe, who split with Nigel Farage last year, has positioned his new outfit explicitly to the right of Reform.

Supported by a large online following -- amplified significantly by Elon Musk, the owner of the US social media company X --Restore Britain has quickly evolved from a fringe group into a potent spoiler.

A recent Survation poll of the constituency puts Burnham narrowly ahead on 43%, with Kenyon on 40% and Shepherd capturing a crucial 7%.