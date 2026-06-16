Iran, Oman reaffirm commitment to ‘safe, free’ navigation through Hormuz after US deal

Iran and Oman reaffirmed their commitment on Tuesday to ensuring safe and free maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz following a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.

During a phone call, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi reviewed bilateral ties and underscored their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields based on principles of good neighborliness and longstanding historical and cultural links, according to Oman's state news agency ONA.

In light of the recent US-Iran understanding, the two ministers renewed their commitment to international law regarding "the safe and free passage of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," the agency said.

They also expressed hope that all parties would undertake "serious efforts to foster a sustainable environment supportive of a constructive political and diplomatic process aimed at preserving regional security and stability," it added.

The call came days after Washington and Tehran announced that they had reached a memorandum of understanding intended to pave the way for ending the conflict that began with US and Israeli military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

US President Donald Trump has said the understanding has already been signed and that the Strait of Hormuz would be "fully reopened by Friday." Iranian officials, however, have said the memorandum is expected to be signed by the heads of the two negotiating delegations during a meeting in Switzerland on June 19.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important energy transit routes, linking the Gulf to international waters through the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.





