Germany says Hormuz mine-clearing mission depends on US, Iran consent

Germany is willing to contribute to potential mine-clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz, but any such deployment must be agreed upon by both the US and Iran, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday.

Speaking to German broadcaster n-tv, Wadephul noted that the German minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel have already been forward-deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean. Both vessels are prepared to transit to the Hormuz region if specific conditions are met, he said.

"We need to know that such a mission is desired—and by both sides," Wadephul said. "After all, we cannot just enter the area if one side—specifically the Iranian side—does not agree and ends up firing at us. That certainly would not be an ideal situation."

Germany's top diplomat said Berlin is still awaiting details of the announced US-Iran agreement and would assess whether there is a broad consensus for a mine-clearance operation, noting that key elements remain unclear.

Wadephul also emphasized the necessity of a strict legal framework before any German forces are committed.

"For a deployment, we will need an international mandate to ensure that the operation is based on international law," Wadephul said, adding that a UN resolution or a formal European Union decision would be required to move forward.

"And of course, ultimately, the German parliament would have to give its approval," he said.





