FBI says alleged plot against Ultimate Fighting Championship event 'stopped cold'

The FBI disrupted an alleged plot to attack a high-profile Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held at the White House during the weekend, the agency's director said Tuesday.

The event, UFC America 250, was held on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the US' independence, with President Donald Trump in attendance.

FBI Director Kash Patel said authorities first learned of the threat days before the fight, with multiple suspects taken into custody following a law enforcement operation spanning several states.

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region-and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel wrote on US social media platform X, referring to the broader Washington metropolitan area.

Fox News, citing officials, said the alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the venue, force a mass evacuation and direct fleeing crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, with a "second wave" planned to storm the White House gate.

The same officials said investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters, with five suspects in custody, including one arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Patel said the outcome reflected "the best of investigative work" but described it as standard practice for an agency "built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens."

He said the investigation remains ongoing and authorities will provide updates "as permitted."



