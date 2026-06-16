CHINAS XI HOSTS MYANMAR COUNTERPART IN BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks Tuesday with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing after hosting an official welcome ceremony for the visiting leader, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Min arrived in China on Monday for a five-day state visit at the invitation of Xi, marking his first trip to the country since being elected as a civilian president.

He was elected president in April after ruling the country as military chief for several years.

During his visit, Min is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top Chinese lawmaker Zhao Leji.

The trip comes as China and Myanmar seek to deepen political and economic cooperation.

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe in Beijing.

China remains Myanmar's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling about $19.4 billion in 2025. The neighboring countries share a long border and maintain close economic ties, particularly in infrastructure, energy and cross-border trade.

The visit follows Min's recent trip to India, his first overseas visit after becoming president, and highlights Myanmar's efforts to strengthen relations with key regional partners.



