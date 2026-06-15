UAE calls for ‘full-compliance’ with US-Iran deal

By SerdaThe United Arab Emirates on Monday welcomed a recently announced US-Iran peace agreement, calling for "full compliance" with the deal.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry "emphasized the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the agreement, ensuring an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities in the region."

It urged respect for state sovereignty and the principles of good neighborly relations, and "strict compliance with international law, and the protection of maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

The ministry expressed appreciation for efforts by US President Donald Trump and other parties involved in the mediation process to reach the agreement.

It called for continuing negotiations "to build on this progress and achieve sustainable outcomes."

The ministry reiterated the UAE's support "for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability and fostering dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving regional and international crises."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with Iran had been finalized to halt war on all fronts, including Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end a US naval blockade on Iranian ports.





