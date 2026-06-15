Russia, Laos sign nuclear energy cooperation deal during Moscow talks

Russia and Laos agreed to deepen economic and technological cooperation during talks between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Moscow on Monday.

The Russian government's press service said in a statement that the two sides signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy following the talks in the Russian capital.

The document was signed by Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and Lao Industry and Commerce Minister Malaithong Kommasith.

Mishustin described Laos as one of Russia's key partners in Southeast Asia and said the two countries are seeking to expand trade, investment and joint projects in areas including energy, transport, agriculture and high technology.

He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

For his part, Siphandone said his visit, the first since his re-election as prime minister, would help strengthen bilateral ties and build on agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.

He is also expected to participate in the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan on June 17-19.





