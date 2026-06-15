Trump says US-Iran peace deal reached, announces reopening of Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

He did not provide additional details about the agreement or the implementation of the measures in his statement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

In a subsequent Truth Social post, Trump said the agreement would usher in a new era of stability in the Middle East and touted it as a diplomatic achievement unmatched by previous administrations.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me," he wrote.

He also linked the agreement to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that "with the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"