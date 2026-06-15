Türkiye’s industrial output posts strongest annual rise in 8 months in April

Türkiye's industrial production rose 6% year-on-year in April, marking the strongest annual increase in eight months, according to official data released on Monday.

The industrial production index, with a base year of 2021=100, was driven mainly by manufacturing activity, which rose 6.8% compared with the same month last year.

Among the main industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 2.8% annually, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 1.8% in April.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.7% in April from March.

Manufacturing output increased 4.4% month-on-month, while mining and quarrying rose 0.8%. The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index, however, declined 2.8% over the same period.

The data showed a broad recovery in industrial activity, with manufacturing contributing most to both annual and monthly growth.

Industrial production is considered one of the key indicators for economic activity, as it reflects output trends in manufacturing, mining, energy and related sectors.





