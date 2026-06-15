Canada welcomes US-Iran agreement, urges continued dialogue

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed on Monday a newly announced agreement between the US and Iran, while urging all parties to continue negotiations and avoid further escalation.

In a statement, Carney thanked Pakistan, Qatar and other regional partners for their roles in facilitating the talks.

"Canada welcomes the new agreement between the United States and Iran," he said.

"We extend our gratitude to Pakistan, Qatar and regional partners for their indispensable roles in facilitating negotiations."

Carney said Canada has consistently maintained that any lasting ceasefire should ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while also addressing concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

"Canada has been clear that a durable ceasefire must both ensure safe and unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and address the pervasive threat of Iran's nuclear program," he said.

The Canadian premier called on all sides to continue engaging in negotiations in good faith and refrain from actions that could increase tensions.

"As negotiations continue, we urge all parties to maintain good faith dialogue and refrain from escalation," Carney said.

He added that Canada remains in close contact with international partners and is prepared to support efforts aimed at promoting stability and a lasting peace in the region.

"Canada remains in close contact with partners and is ready to support efforts to bring stability and lasting peace to the region, including in Lebanon," he said.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.





