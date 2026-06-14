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News World 3 Philadelphia police officers shot in US state of Pennsylvania, suspect in custody

3 Philadelphia police officers shot in US state of Pennsylvania, suspect in custody

Three police officers were shot and hospitalized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, near the intersection of North 54th and Arlington streets in the Wynnefield neighborhood. While their conditions remain undisclosed, a suspect is in custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine the details surrounding the incident.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 14,2026
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3 PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICERS SHOT IN US STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Three police officers were shot in the city of Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania late Saturday and were taken to a hospital, according to CBS News, citing sources familiar with the incident.

The officers were wounded near the intersection of North 54th and Arlington streets in the Wynnefield neighborhood and were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Authorities have not released details on their conditions or what led to the shooting.

Sources told CBS News that a suspect is in custody as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further information was immediately available.