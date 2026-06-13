News World Thousands attend anti-racism rally in Belfast

Thousands attend anti-racism rally in Belfast

Thousands gathered in Belfast on Saturday for an anti-racism rally organized by *Unite Against Racism* outside City Hall, following days of unrest sparked by a knife attack.

DPA WORLD Published June 13,2026 Subscribe

Thousands of people have attended an anti-racism rally in Belfast following days of unrest provoked by a knife attack.



Organized by the Unite Against Racism organization, the Together Against Hate rally is taking place outside Belfast City Hall.



It follows days of violent demonstrations held across the city in the wake of a stabbing attack which saw Stephen Ogilvie lose his eye and suffer deep cuts to his head, face and back.



Several attendees at the rally held placards reading slogans such as: "Racists go home," and: "The problem is evil and violence, not race."













