Cambodia becomes first Asia-Pacific nation to meet global 95-95-95 HIV targets

Cambodia has become the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the global 95-95-95 HIV targets, a landmark accomplishment in the fight against HIV/AIDS, according to the UN.

The UN described the achievement as "historic," praising Cambodia's sustained efforts to expand HIV testing, treatment, and care services across the country, the daily Phnom Penh Post reported.

The 95-95-95 targets, established by the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), aim to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, 95% of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of people on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Reaching these benchmarks is considered a critical step toward ending AIDS as a public health threat and significantly reducing new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths.

According to the UN, Cambodia's success reflects years of investment in community-based health services, strengthened healthcare systems, and improved access to life-saving treatment.

The country has also focused on early diagnosis and sustained care, helping more people living with HIV receive timely medical support.

Health experts say achieving viral suppression not only improves the health and quality of life of people living with HIV but also reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to others.

The UN noted that Cambodia's accomplishment sets an example for other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrates that ambitious global HIV targets can be achieved through coordinated public health strategies and broad access to healthcare services.

Officials and international health partners have pledged to continue efforts to sustain the gains and move closer to ending the HIV epidemic.



