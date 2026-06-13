News World Activists in boats on Lake Geneva protest over Gaza ahead of G7 summit

Activists in boats on Lake Geneva protest over Gaza ahead of G7 summit

Activists staged a Lake Geneva flotilla protest ahead of the G7 summit in Évian, demanding greater solidarity with Palestinians.

DPA WORLD Published June 13,2026 Subscribe

Ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the French spa town of Évian, activists staged a protest on Lake Geneva, sailing in a flotilla of boats calling for greater solidarity with Palestinians.



Around 20 vessels set off from Lausanne on the Swiss shore on Saturday and headed toward Évian on the French side of the lake.



Participants displayed Palestinian flags and banners, including slogans such as "Stop genocide."



Organizers said about 100 people took part. Protesters chanted "Free, free, free Palestine" and set off smoke flares.



Some participants had previously joined aid flotillas bound for Gaza in the Mediterranean that were intercepted by Israel, according to organizers.



The boats were accompanied by security forces already deployed on the lake in connection with the G7 summit, which runs from Monday to Wednesday in Évian.



The high-level talks among the world's leading industrialized democracies - the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Union - are expected to focus on the Middle East conflict, the global economy and Russia's war against Ukraine.



Separately, a large anti-capitalist demonstration against the summit is planned in Geneva on Sunday. Police expect around 50,000 participants.







