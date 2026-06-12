Turkish FM discuss talks between US-Iran with Qatari counterpart, American negotiators

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday discussed ongoing talks between the United States and Iran during separate phone calls with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and US negotiators, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources, the discussions focused on the latest developments in the diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran.

Fidan expressed Türkiye's hope that the talks would be concluded as soon as possible and reiterated Ankara's support for efforts aimed at reaching an agreement.

He also emphasized that Türkiye will continue to support the diplomatic process, the sources added.