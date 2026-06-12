US, IRAN AGREE ON PEACE DEALS ‘FINAL TEXT’ TO END WAR: PAKISTAN

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that the US and Iran "reached" an agreement on "final text" for a pact to end the war.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two warring nations since it brokered a ceasefire on April 08 to halt the war, which began on Feb. 28.

Sharif said on the US social media company X that now Islamabad was "working closely" with Washington and Tehran to "finalize the next steps."

Peace between the US and Iran "has never been this close as it is now," said Sharif, who hosted the highest-level talks between the US and Iran since the two nations severed diplomatic ties in 1979.

Sharif is likely to depart for Geneva to witness the signing of a possible peace deal between the US and Iran, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

In a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Friday, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis hailed Islamabad's role in the US and Iran mediation amid reports of a possible deal signing in Geneva.

Sharif also warned against what he called "an incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal" amid the ongoing "intense mediation efforts by Pakistan."

Sharif's statement came after US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had canceled imminent airstrikes on Iran and claimed that an agreement was nearly complete.

Later, reports suggested that US Vice President JD Vance may fly to Europe to sign the possible deal with Iran.