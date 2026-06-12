Macron: Global order under strain from coercion, interference and power politics

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the international order is becoming increasingly fragmented amid a return to power politics, growing challenges to common rules and rising economic coercion.

"We observe that the international order is fragmented, marked by the return of power politics, by the challenge to common rules, by economic coercion, by interference, by information warfare," Macron said during a joint news conference in Paris with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Macron said France and Canada shared a commitment to the rule of law, the international order, science-based climate policies and democratic values.

"Our two countries share the same conviction: democracies must be clear-sighted, strong, and capable of acting together," he said.

He stressed the need to strengthen independent decision-making capacities as well as economic, industrial, energy and technological resilience.

"We both believe in free trade based on rules, to the benefit of all, and in rejecting logics of economic coercion," Macron added.

The French president also reaffirmed Paris and Ottawa's commitment to resolving conflicts through diplomacy, particularly in the Near and Middle East.

"It is this path that, I hope, will soon lead to an agreement between the United States of America and Iran," he said.

Macron reiterated France's readiness to support the implementation of any agreement, including efforts to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and contribute expertise toward a broader deal.

"This agreement must be robust on nuclear and ballistic issues, as well as on regional stability," he added.

He also said France and Canada support Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and back efforts by Lebanese authorities to fulfill their responsibilities and combat terrorism.

Macron further argued that lasting regional stability would be impossible without stabilizing Gaza and advancing a two-state solution.

"This, which we jointly defended a year ago through a shared diplomatic initiative with several other friendly countries, is in practice more threatened than ever by irresponsible decisions," he said.

For his part, Carney praised Macron's "personal leadership" on the recognition of Palestine.

"You have made a significant difference in preserving the possibility of a two-state solution in the medium term, as well as in addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the short term," he said.

Carney noted that Canada announced at Friday's two-state solution forum in Paris a contribution of $100 million in urgent humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

He also announced that France and Canada would establish a new information security agreement aimed at deepening industrial and defense cooperation.

"This means the ability to exchange classified information between our respective sectors," Carney said.

He added that the agreement would create new opportunities for cooperation in the space, aerospace and artificial intelligence sectors through joint research, development and commercial partnerships.