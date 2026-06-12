NATO to reduce Kosovo peacekeeping force after security improvements

NATO announced Friday that it will gradually reduce the size of its peacekeeping mission in Kosovo over the next year, saying the security situation has improved sufficiently to allow a smaller military presence.

"NATO and KFOR are fully committed to safety and security in Kosovo," NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich said in a statement.

"It is this commitment that has led to increased stability as the security organizations in Kosovo have become more capable. The current conditions provide an opportunity to optimize KFOR's size and posture further," he added.

The Kosovo Force (KFOR), NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, has been deployed since 1999 under a UN mandate.

NATO said it ended the deployment of reserve troops to the mission in January after more than two years of continuous rotations.

The additional forces were sent following tensions and violence in 2023, including attacks on NATO peacekeepers in the northern Kosovo town of Zvecan. Nearly 1,000 extra troops were deployed at the time, marking KFOR's largest reinforcement in more than a decade.

According to NATO, future reductions will take place gradually through normal troop rotation cycles and will remain linked to conditions on the ground. The alliance said the process could be reversed if the security situation deteriorates.

NATO also reaffirmed its commitment to the Western Balkans and said it would continue supporting the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, describing it as essential for long-term regional stability.