Journalist killed in armed attack in Mexico

A journalist was shot and killed Thursday by gunmen in Mexico's Veracruz state, local media reported.

Luis Angel Lopez Valdez, who covered police and court affairs, was attacked in the Colonia Cazones neighborhood of the city of Poza Rica.

In a statement posted on social media, the newspaper where Lopez Valdez worked said: "Lopez Valdez was intercepted by armed individuals while driving through Poza Rica early this morning. He was attacked and died at the scene."

The newspaper's management called for justice, saying: "We demand justice from the State Commission for the Protection and Support of Journalists (CEAPP) for our Vanguardia de Veracruz reporter. This murder must not go unpunished."

Authorities said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Veracruz is considered one of the most dangerous regions in Mexico for journalists and has seen frequent attacks against media workers.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Mexico is regarded as one of the world's deadliest countries for journalism, with more than 150 journalists murdered since 2000, while 28 have gone missing.