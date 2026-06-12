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News World Trump says G7 support ‘irrelevant,’ claims ‘victory’ in Iran war

Trump says G7 support ‘irrelevant,’ claims ‘victory’ in Iran war

Donald Trump declared the US "won the war in Iran" without G7 support, calling their involvement "irrelevant" in a pre-summit phone interview.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 12,2026
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TRUMP SAYS G7 SUPPORT ‘IRRELEVANT,’ CLAIMS ‘VICTORY’ IN IRAN WAR

US President Donald Trump has dismissed any support from G7 as "irrelevant" and claimed that "we have won the war in Iran," in a brief phone interview broadcast by Italian channel La7 on Friday.

Trump made remarks during a call with La7 Washington correspondent.

Asked whether he had a message for G7 leaders, Trump said the US had not needed external support.

"We didn't need any support. So, we have won the war. It was a bit irrelevant, irrelevant! I have to go. I'm in an important meeting, but we have won the war in Iran. We didn't need their help," Trump said.

The comments came ahead of the G7 summit scheduled for June 15-17.

Regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, after Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered a cycle of military confrontations, retaliatory attacks and diplomatic disputes.

Iran and Israel also exchanged strikes in recent days before pulling back, highlighting the fragility of a ceasefire and ongoing efforts by regional and international mediators to revive diplomacy and prevent a broader conflict.