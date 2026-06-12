Iranian forces bar oil tanker from entering Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said early Friday that explosions heard earlier in waters off the coast of Sirik in southern Iran were linked to the interception of a vessel attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state television, citing the IRGC Navy, said Iranian forces barred an oil tanker from entering the strategic waterway after it attempted to pass through the area without coordination.

The IRGC Navy also said it continues to monitor the Strait of Hormuz and would deal "with extreme firmness" with any vessel attempting to cross it.

Hours earlier, Iranian state television reported explosions heard near Sirik and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, while officials initially said the causes were unclear.

The developments came hours after US President Donald Trump said he had canceled planned strikes on Iran and that discussions over a potential agreement were nearing completion.