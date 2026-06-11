Slovenia lifts entry bans on Israeli prime minister

Slovenia's new government has revoked entry bans on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two of his Cabinet ministers, reversing sanctions imposed by the previous administration due to Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported Thursday.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Janez Jansa, that also saw the cancellation of several other restrictive measures targeting Israel, according to STA.

The previous government, led by Robert Golob, introduced punitive steps, including bans on arms trade with Israel and demands within the EU for coordinated sanctions.

The new cabinet also lifted additional restrictions linked to military cooperation and other measures adopted in the context of the Gaza war.

Earlier policies under the Golob government included symbolic and diplomatic actions related to the Palestinian issue. The shift reflects a shift in Slovenia's foreign policy stance under the new leadership.

Slovenian officials have not yet issued a detailed explanation for the policy reversal.