New Delhi says US Navy attacked 3 vessels with Indians aboard off Oman

The US Navy launched attacks on three vessels that carried Indians off the coast of Oman, an official in New Delhi said on Thursday. At least three Indians were killed in one such incident a day earlier.

"These attacks came from the US Navy stationed in the region, as reflected in various reports and as clarified through statements made from this podium. The three ships involved in these incidents were foreign-flagged vessels," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said told a media briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, India reported the latest incident involving MT Jalveer vessel off Oman, which carried 20 Indian seafarers and were reported to be safe.

Jaiswal said of the three vessels, two of them were Palau-flagged, while the third ship, which came under attack on Thursday, was Guinea-flagged.

"They were not Indian-owned ships," he said.

Jaiswal said New Delhi lodged a "strong" protest with the American side over the accident, which killed three nationals while 21 others were rescued.

On Monday, another vessel caught fire near Oman, with Indian authorities later announcing that all 24 Indian crew members on board were safe.

"We emphasized that the welfare of our seafaring community is of utmost importance and that these attacks must stop," Jaiswal said. "We further conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict [with Iran], and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law."





