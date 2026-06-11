ERDOĞAN: THOSE WHO FOLLOW IN HITLERS FOOTSTEPS SHOULD NOT FORGET, THEIR FATE WILL BE SAME

Erdoğan: Those who follow in Hitler's footsteps should not forget, their fate will be same

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said that the Turkish Red Crescent, known as Kizilay, has earned a lasting place in the memories of people across various conflict zones around the world through its humanitarian work.

"Kizilay has been etched into the memories of our brothers and sisters across our heartland through its work in Palestine, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria," Erdoğan said at the Turkish Red Crescent Awards Ceremony in Ankara.

Highlighting the organization's efforts in Gaza, Erdoğan said Kizilay has delivered more than 26,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the enclave, where, he said, attacks by the "Zionist genocide network led by Netanyahu" are continuing.

He also noted that since Oct. 7, Kizilay has supported Palestinians in Gaza with 15 million hot meals and has distributed hot food to 30,000 people daily.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue both its humanitarian support and efforts to pursue accountability.

"Türkiye, while extending a helping hand to the oppressed, will also continue to do everything in its power to ensure that the massacre network is held accountable before the law and history," he said.

He also issued a warning to those he said were following the path of Nazi Germany's leader.

"Those who follow in Hitler's footsteps should not forget that if they continue on this path, their fate will be the same as that of other tyrants in history," Erdoğan said.

"Under its current administration, Israel has turned into a factory of provocation whose only raw materials are blood and tears, instability and chaos," he added.

