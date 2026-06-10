Bulgaria says no further military aid to Ukraine planned

Bulgaria will not provide additional military aid to Ukraine because it can no longer spare further resources, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on Wednesday, according to the Bulgarian Novinite media outlet.

"We are not violating a decision of Parliament. My assessment is that we do not have the opportunity to provide more support to Ukraine," Stoyanov told bTV.

He said Bulgaria had already fulfilled its commitments under a parliamentary decision adopted in December 2022, delivering 13 military aid packages to Ukraine.

Stoyanov said he had not received any new requests from Kyiv for specific military assistance since taking office, and rejected criticism that the government was ignoring the parliament's mandate.

According to the minister, the parliamentary resolution allows military assistance only on Ukraine's request and if Bulgaria has the capacity to provide it.

He also drew a distinction between state military aid and commercial arms exports, saying sales by Bulgarian defense manufacturers are decided by the industry rather than the government.

"Whether the Bulgarian industry will sell weapons to Ukraine is a decision of the Bulgarian industry, not of the Ministry of Defense," he said.

Stoyanov added that protecting Bulgaria's own defense capabilities remains a priority and said the country's military stockpiles remain secure.



