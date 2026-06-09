Kremlin says EU not ready to mediate Ukraine peace deal

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the European Union ⁠was ⁠likely far from ready to act as a mediator in ⁠any Ukraine peace process and appeared to be more focused on continuing the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the ⁠comment ⁠to journalists when asked about the possibility of the EU stepping in as a mediator while U.S.-led negotiations ⁠are on hold.

"First of all, starting mediation efforts by putting forward certain conditions to Russia is ⁠likely ‌illogical ‌and wrong. ⁠And, of course, ‌this is unacceptable to us," ⁠Peskov said.