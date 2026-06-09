Kremlin says EU not ready to mediate Ukraine peace deal

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the European Union was likely far from ready to act as a mediator in any Ukraine peace process and appeared to be more focused on continuing the war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment to journalists when asked about the possibility of the EU stepping in as a mediator while U.S.-led negotiations are on hold.
"First of all, starting mediation efforts by putting forward certain conditions to Russia is likely illogical and wrong. And, of course, this is unacceptable to us," Peskov said.