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News World Kremlin says EU not ready to mediate Ukraine peace deal

Kremlin says EU not ready to mediate Ukraine peace deal

The Kremlin said Tuesday the EU is unlikely to be ready to mediate in any Ukraine peace process, accusing it of prioritizing prolonging the war.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 09,2026
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KREMLIN SAYS EU NOT READY TO MEDIATE UKRAINE PEACE DEAL

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the European Union ⁠was ⁠likely far from ready to act as a mediator in ⁠any Ukraine peace process and appeared to be more focused on continuing the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the ⁠comment ⁠to journalists when asked about the possibility of the EU stepping in as a mediator while U.S.-led negotiations ⁠are on hold.

"First of all, starting mediation efforts by putting forward certain conditions to Russia is ⁠likely ‌illogical ‌and wrong. ⁠And, of course, ‌this is unacceptable to us," ⁠Peskov said.