Greek Cypriot Administration, France sign military cooperation deal, including French troops deployment

A Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between the Greek Cypriot administration and France, covering military cooperation and the deployment of French troops in southern Cyprus, was signed on Monday.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides announced the agreement's entry into force on his official social media accounts.

In his statement, Christodoulides argued that the signing and implementation of the SOFA contribute to the shared European objective of strengthening the European Union's strategic autonomy.

GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION AND FRANCE DEAL



Under the SOFA, which was discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Greek Cypriot administration on April 23 and subsequently negotiated between the two sides, French military assets may be deployed in southern Cyprus under certain conditions.

The agreement also provides a legal framework for the presence of French military forces in southern Cyprus in support of various activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The SOFA, whose entry into force was announced by Christodoulides, also grants France access to military bases and infrastructure in southern Cyprus.

The agreement is also reported to include provisions on military technology sharing, joint exercises, and strategic dialogue between France and the Greek Cypriot administration.