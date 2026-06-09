China, Georgia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

China and Georgia on Tuesday announced the elevation of their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili exchanged congratulatory messages marking the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

"No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always views its relations with Georgia from a strategic and long-term perspective," Xi said in his message.

He added that he would like to use the anniversary as an opportunity to jointly announce with Kavelashvili the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi said he believes the elevation of relations will open up new prospects for the development of bilateral ties.

In his message, Kavelashvili said he believes the upgraded partnership will create more opportunities for cooperation and "bring greater benefits to both countries, and further strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples."

Bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to approximately $1.9 billion in 2024.