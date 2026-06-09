CANADA TO OPEN GORDIE HOWE BRIDGE DESPITE TRUMPS THREAT TO BLOCK CROSSING

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge will open "at the end of the week," proceeding with the launch despite threats from US President Donald Trump to halt the project.

"It's positive news, obviously," Carney told reporters when asked about the status of the bridge, characterizing the massive infrastructure project as "a symbol but also a fact of co-operation between our countries."

The prime minister emphasized that the bridge would provide a vital boost for commerce and travel, allowing Canadians and Americans to cross the border more efficiently.

Carney did not specify the exact hour traffic would begin to roll. "I just want to salute those who constructed it on both sides, and looking forward to getting it done," he said.

The project's future became a source of diplomatic tension in February when Trump suggested he might block the opening. Trump asserted that the bridge should not operate until the US is "fully compensated" and granted more favorable terms, including a demand that it own at least half of the structure. Trump demanded "fairness and respect" from Ottawa on the binational crossing.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a major international bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, designed to improve cross-border travel and freight movement.

Under the 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, Canada shouldered the entire construction cost. In exchange, Ottawa will collect all toll revenue until its investment is recovered, at which point Michigan becomes eligible for 50% of the net profits.





