Brussels Airport passengers face hours-long queues due to new EU border system

Passengers at Brussels Airport experienced significant delays at border control on Monday, with some non-EU travelers waiting up to four hours due to the implementation of the EU's new Entry/Exit System (EES), airport officials said.

Jeffrey Franssens, a spokesperson for Brussels Airport, told news portal The Brussels Times that non-EU passengers arriving at the airport in Zaventem faced waits of up to four hours at passport control, while departing travelers encountered queues of up to one hour.

EU citizens experienced shorter waiting times of between 10 and 15 minutes, according to the airport.

The delays have been linked to the rollout of the EU's Entry/Exit System, a digital border management platform introduced to register non-EU nationals entering and leaving the Schengen Area.

The system records travelers' personal and biometric data, including fingerprints, replacing traditional passport stamping procedures.

European officials have described the EES as a tool designed to improve border security and streamline checks across the Schengen zone.

However, several airports in Europe, including facilities in Belgium and Portugal, have reported operational disruptions and longer processing times since its introduction.

Belgian authorities announced in March that they would temporarily postpone the collection of biometric data under the EES in an effort to reduce waiting times, although other elements of the system remain in effect.

Despite the measure, congestion at Brussels Airport has continued.

Airport CEO Arnaud Feist warned in May that prolonged queues could create serious operational challenges during the busy summer travel season.

Feist said the airport had repeatedly warned authorities about staffing shortages at border control and the risk of severe disruptions if additional resources were not provided.