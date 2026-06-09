6 nations impose sanctions on networks financing, enabling occupiers' attacks in West Bank

The UK, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting networks "financing and enabling settler attacks" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The move came in response to record settlement expansion and rising Israeli occupiers' violence in the West Bank, according to multiple statements.

"With our British, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, and Norwegian partners, we are today imposing new sanctions against those responsible for intensifying colonization and violence in the West Bank," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on US social media company X.

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office noted that the UK also firmly advises British businesses against activity in illegal Israeli settlements.

At the national level, Barrot noted that France bans Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, three leaders of settler (occupier) groups, and 21 settlers (occupiers) from entering its territory over violence in the occupied West Bank.





