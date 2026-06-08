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News World Trump says Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'

Trump says Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'

US President Donald Trump on Monday called for Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately" in the wake of tit-for-tat airstrikes. "Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting," Trump said on his TruthSocial media account.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 08,2026
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TRUMP SAYS ISRAEL AND IRAN MUST IMMEDIATELY STOP SHOOTING

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠, in a ⁠Truth Social post on Monday, said ⁠that "Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'".

Israel earlier said it hit ⁠a ⁠petrochemical plant in Iran's southwest, along with strikes elsewhere on ⁠military targets, after Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu ‌to ‌refrain ⁠from ‌further attacks.

ISRAEL STARTED 'DANGEROUS GAME' BY ATTACKING CIVILIAN TARGETS, OIL INDUSTRIES: IRAN

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in southwestern Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, Iranian officials said.

The attack came as sirens also sounded in several cities in Israel following missile launches by Tehran.

ISRAEL SAYS IT LAUNCHED 'LARGE-SCALE STRIKE' ON IRAN AMID ESCALATION

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.