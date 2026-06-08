Trump says Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠, in a ⁠Truth Social post on Monday, said ⁠that "Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'".

Israel earlier said it hit ⁠a ⁠petrochemical plant in Iran's southwest, along with strikes elsewhere on ⁠military targets, after Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu ‌to ‌refrain ⁠from ‌further attacks.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in southwestern Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, Iranian officials said.

The attack came as sirens also sounded in several cities in Israel following missile launches by Tehran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.









